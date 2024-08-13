Kinepolis Appoints Pieter-Jan Sonck as CFO

Courtesy of Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group announced today that Pieter-Jan Sonck has been appointed chief financial officer of Kinepolis Group, succeeding Jeroen Mouton.

Pieter-Jan Sonck brings more than 20 years of financial and operational experience and has been CFO at Beaulieu International Group since 2017. Pieter-Jan started his career at Deloitte in 2001. In 2005, he joined the newly founded Beaulieu International Group in various roles where he gained experience in strategy and finance, along with information and communication technology. During this period Beaulieu International Group grew internationally from € 1.4 billion turnover to over € 2 billion. Pieter-Jan led multiple mergers and acquisition projects, guided enterprise resource planning implementations as well as the expansion and integration of finance departments and the streamlining of financial processes.

“Pieter-Jan has a strong foundation and international experience gained during his career in various financial positions with the Beaulieu Group. I am confident that this experience will support our Group in further successfully implementing our business and expansion strategy,” says Eddy Duquenne, the chief executive officer of Kinepolis Group.

“I am very excited to join Kinepolis Group in the role of CFO. I am convinced about the growth opportunities that lie ahead for Kinepolis, and I look forward to contributing with the team to the value creation for movie lovers and shareholders,” says Pieter-Jan Sonck.