Kinepolis Expands in Spain with Almería Cinema, Upcoming New Build Cinema in Madrid

From October 1, 2024, Kinepolis will operate a cinema in the commercial center Mediterráneo in the city of Almería, Spain. The cinema, currently called Cine Monumental, has ten screens and 2,608 seats and has been rented, not acquired, by multi-national chain Kinepolis.

With this acquisition, Kinepolis operates a total of 11 cinemas in Spain.

In addition, Kinepolis also signed an agreement for the creation of a brand new, rented cinema of up to 12 screens in Madrid, in a commercial center to be built next to the airport. This center will be the largest outdoor commercial center in Spain, located in the Valdebebas residential development.

Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, said in a statement: “We are delighted to expand our Group again soon, with two cinemas that fit perfectly into our portfolio and our expansion strategy. We entered the Spanish market in 1998 with the opening of the then largest cinema in the world, Kinepolis Ciudad de la Imagen in Madrid, and since then have continued to invest in the introduction of numerous cinema technologies and concepts that take the cinema experience to the next level. We look forward to doing this in more cinemas, offering movie lovers the ultimate movie experience.”