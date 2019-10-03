Kinepolis Opens New Theater in France and First Full Laser Cinema in Canada

The Landmark Aurora Regina

Kinepolis Group launched a new cinema complex in Servon, the second Kinepolis cinema in the Île-de-France region, one year after the first—Kinepolis Brétigny-sur-Orge—debuted in the same region.



The new cinema, which opened its doors to the public on September 18, is leased by Kinepolis and is part of the Eden commercial zone, a leisure centre with facilities for bowling, karting, fitness and numerous food establishments. Kinepolis expects to receive 400,000 visitors per year in Servon with 9 screens and 1,208 seats. Like all recently opened Kinepolis cinemas, Kinepolis Servon is also fully equipped with Barco laser projectors from Cinionic.



Tomorrow, Landmark Cinemas Canada, which has been part of Kinepolis since the end of 2017, will be opening a new cinema in Regina, in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. This cinema is an integral part of the new Aurora retail park. Landmark Aurora Regina has 8 screens and is fully equipped with recliner seats. This premium moviegoing experience features a motorized, fully reclining seat with footrest.



The new cinema in Regina is notably the first cinema in Canada to be fully equipped with Barco laser projection. One of the theatres features Laser ULTRA, the Kinepolis concept that combines 4K Barco laser projection with immersive Dolby Atmos sound. Laser ULTRA is a well-known European Kinepolis concept that was introduced for the first time at the Landmark cinema in Shawnessy earlier this year.



Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, said, “These new openings contribute to consolidating our footprint in France and Canada and to the further international rollout of our business strategy. Kinepolis fosters a culture of continually improving customer experience through innovation and we always take pride in allowing customers in new regions to discover our movie experience.”



These newly opened cinemas and the previously announced acquisition of MJR in Michigan (which is expected to be completed shortly) will bring the number of Kinepolis cinema complexes to 109, spread across Europe, Canada, and the U.S.