Kinepolis to Receive 2024 CineEurope Milestone Award

Kinepolis Group NV, the Belgian company operating 109 cinemas and 1,131 screens worldwide, has been named the 2024 recipient of the CineEurope Milestone Award, given in recognition of its outstanding accomplishments within European cinema exhibition. The award will be presented as part of the CineEurope Awards Ceremony on Thursday, 20 June at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

Kinepolis Group, headed by CEO Eddy Duquenne, reported record results in 2023. Compared with 2022, revenue increased by 21.1 percent to €605.5 million, with EBITDAL increasing by 32.8 percent to €151.4 million. Net profit doubled to €56.1 million.

This strong revenue generation was driven by 20.6 percent more visitors compared to 2022, combined with an increase in sales per visitor, a direct result of Kinepolis’ substantial investments in premium concepts and film experiences.

The CineEurope Milestone Award recognizes Kinepolis’ constant efforts to offer the best experience to cinema-goers and its achievements over the past 25 years.

Welcoming the announcement of the Award, Phil Clapp, President of the European cinema trade grouping UNIC, said:

“We are delighted to see Kinepolis honoured at CineEurope 2024. This award recognises the company’s ability to drive a wide range of audiences to the Big Screen while always maintaining unwavering confidence in the future of the industry. On behalf of the UNIC Board and colleagues from across the industry, I would like to congratulate Kinepolis for this wonderful achievement.”

Andrew Sunshine, President of The Film Expo Group, added:

“CineEurope is thrilled to recognize our friends Joost Bert, Eddy Duquenne and the entire Kinepolis team for their note-worthy accomplishments and confirmed expansion in the industry.”