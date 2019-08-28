K-Pop Continues to Break Its Own Event Cinema Records With Trafalgar Releasing’s Bring the Soul: The Movie

Per figures from event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing and Big Hit Entertainment, concert film Bring the Soul: The Movie has topped 2.55 global admissions, totalling a worldwide gross of approximately $24.3 million. That figure tops the $18.5 worldwide cume reached by Trafalgar Releasing’s previous high grosser.

That now-broken record belongs to Burn the Stage: The Movie, like Bring the Soul: The Movie a concert film from the Korean pop group BTS. The boy band has gained increasing international prominence over the past handful of years.

Earlier this month, Bring the Soul opened in North America to a $2.3 million haul, cracking the top ten despite only playing in 873 theaters. Encore screenings have brought the film’s domestic gross up to $4.8 million, making it the third-highest grossing documentary of 2019 so far. In the U.K., the film opened at the number nine spot.

In January of this year, BTS concert film World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul set event cinema records for highest single-day global box office ($11.7 million) and widest worldwide event cinema release, with 4,100 locations across 102 territories. Bring the Soul broke those records as well, screening in over 5,000 theaters across 112 territories.