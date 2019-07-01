Land Rover Launches New Ad Campaign with Spotlight Cinema Networks

Land Rover has launched an exclusive cinema advertising campaign to promote the new Range Rover Evoque with Spotlight Cinema Networks.

The cinema-advertising campaign commenced on June 28 and will run through the beginning of August in Spotlight’s network of theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston, San Francisco, Boston, and Miami. The creative will appear within Spotlight’s exclusive Trailer Pod.

“We’re thrilled Land Rover has chosen to advertise the Range Rover Evoque in Spotlight’s uncluttered cinema-advertising environment in our luxury and independent film theaters,” said Michael Sakin, president of Spotlight Cinema Networks. “Savvy marketers with elite products like the Range Rover Evoque use Spotlight as the ideal platform for targeted media buys to reach educated and discerning adults in sophisticated venues. We’ve redefined how cinema can be bought.”

Each market will feature custom creative offering glimpses of various iconic landmarks relevant to each like New York’s Flatiron Building or San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Shots of the Range Rover Evoque gliding along the city streets are woven throughout each spot. The spots run nearly two minutes in length and are targeted at city-dwelling, environmentally aware drivers. They emphasize that the Range Rover Evoque is a car built for both the city and the off-road experience.