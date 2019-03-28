Landmark Cinemas (Canada) Turns to Broadsign to Power its Cinema Pre-show

PRESS RELEASE

Montreal, Quebec – March 28, 2019: Broadsign, a leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform, today announced that its technology will power pre-show experiences across Landmark Cinemas, Canada’s second-largest motion picture theatre exhibition company with 319 screens spanning 45 cinemas. Landmark will also utilize Broadsign in its two new theaters opening in 2019, Market Mall in Calgary and Aurora in Regina.



Using Broadsign’s content management system (CMS), Broadsign Control, Landmark will automate scheduling and distribution of advertising, behind-the-scenes footage, and other pre-show content to screens across its network. The technology enables Landmark to quickly distribute targeted national, regional and hyper-local content as part of its pre-show, with Broadsign’s CMS automatically scheduling content based on movie genre, film rating, audience profile, and more when serving content to Landmark’s estimated 12 million annual moviegoers.



“A great pre-show experience is a part of what consumers love when they go to the movies, which presents a fantastic opportunity for content providers and advertisers looking to reach a captive, receptive audience,” said Bill Walker, CEO of Landmark Cinemas. “Standardizing on Broadsign’s platform makes it easier for us to deliver an engaging pre-show for our customers, while providing us with the platform to scale and attract advertisers to increase our revenue stream.”



“Landmark Cinemas’ growth is a testament to its consumer appeal. With the Broadsign platform, they will be able to deliver a more relevant pre-show cinematic experience for their guests, while appealing to a wide range of advertisers,” said Maarten Dollevoet, senior VP of sales at Broadsign.