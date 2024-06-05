Law School Graduates Named 2024 MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law and Policy Fellows

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP) have announced the upcoming class of the MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship program, a one-year fellowship that creates opportunities in the entertainment industry for high-performing recent college, university, and law graduates who are interested in supporting diversity and inclusion within the industry.

The 2024 MPA–EICOP Fellows are Lucero Carrasco, a recent graduate of Santa Clara School of Law, and Jasmine Geyen, a recent graduate of Syracuse Law School.

Carrasco, who graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology, has concentrated at Santa Clara on copyright law, intellectual property, and technology issues. Geyen, who graduated from Spelman College with a Bachelor’s degree in international studies, has focused at Syracuse on sports and entertainment law.

“I’m proud that the MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship continues to offer unique and valuable opportunities to a wide array of young professionals as they embark upon careers in the industry,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA. “We are delighted to have Lucero and Jasmine join us after an exhaustive selection process that included hundreds of candidates who are passionate about building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive industry in the years ahead.”

“We are excited to welcome Lucero and Jasmine as the new MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy Fellows,” said Stacy Milner, President and CEO of EICOP. “This prestigious fellowship is designed for high-performing students and graduates who are not only passionate about the entertainment industry, but also in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. Lucero and Jasmine are exceptional law students, and we are eager for them to get started.”

The MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship is a one-year program. Fellows will spend six months with the MPA, splitting time between the association’s office in Los Angeles and its global headquarters in Washington, DC. The program will conclude with six months at one of the MPA’s member studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony Pictures, or Warner Bros.

The fellowship is designed to eliminate barriers to entry into the entertainment industry by providing financial support, paid housing and travel, and a living expenses stipend.

Throughout the year-long program, fellows will gain experience alongside some of the industry’s leading senior-level legal and government affairs executives. In addition to the program’s in-depth, hands-on exposure to various sectors of entertainment law and policy, fellows will go on-site to studio lots and visit top entertainment law firms. They will also interact with other industry professionals and peers at networking and industry-related functions to round out their experience.

Fellows were vetted through a comprehensive, highly competitive process. The Selection Committee responsible for assessing and reviewing applicants represents executives and leaders from the following organizations: Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA), Japanese American Citizens League, National Hispanic Media Coalition, National Action Network, Native American Media Alliance, U.S. House of Representatives | Office on Diversity and Inclusion, White House Initiative on Advancing Education Equity for Hispanics, and White House Initiative on HBCUs.