Leading Cinema Chains to Host Star Wars Marathon on May 4

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, this year on Star Wars Day (Saturday, May 4th) Lucasfilm is releasing the entire “Skywalker Saga” back to cinemas, giving fans a chance to see all nine movies back-to-back on the big screen.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which kicks off on the night of May 3rd with The Phantom Menace and then continues in sequential order, ending with 2019’s Rise of Skywalker. Scheduled breaks will take the total run-time of the marathon to 20+ hours.

In addition to the marathon itself, attendees will receive a commemorative poster and will be treated to a special sneak-peek of the series “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” debuting on Disney+ on June 4.

The marathon is set to screen in 13 theaters across the United States, with participating chains—including Alamo Drafthouse, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, Marcus Theatres, and Showcase Cinemas—augmenting the marathon with their own special merchandise and events.

At Alamo’s New Mission location in San Francisco, the lobby will undergo a complete redesign into a Star Wars pop-up experience, open to the public free of charge from May 4 – May 19. Marathon guests will also be able to purchase the Ultimate Fan Pack, including a t-shirt and a collector’s glass featuring art by Alamo Drafthouse’s Chris Bilheimer and Mutant’s Cesar Moreno, respectively. The Alamo Drafthouse Marathon Sweepstakes, meanwhile, will provide its winner with a free trip for two to San Francisco to attend the marathon. The marathon itself will be augmented by a Star Wars-themed menu, games, trivia, and a visit from the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars cosplayers who regularly participate in community and charity events.

“Part of what makes Star Wars so iconic is that it connects with every generation of moviegoers,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “Some of us grew up with the original trilogy, some of us with the prequels, and some with the sequels. This event brings all fans together for one epic celebration, and that really is a testament to the power of cinema and the theatrical experience, as well as the incredible impact Star Wars has had on pop culture.”

Marcus Theatres’ Majestic Cinema in Brookfield, Wisconsin will pair the marathon with special character appearances, photo ops, a costume party, prize drawings, a themed breakfast buffet (including the “Bantha Breakfast Wrap,” “Leia Rolls,” and “Palpatine Farms Vine Coffee”), and other Star Wars-themed activities. Concessions will be 20% off to attendees during the event.

“We’re excited to screen The Skywalker Saga: The May the 4th Marathon and provide moviegoers with an unforgettable May the 4th experience,” said Mark Gramz, President, Marcus Theatres. “Star Wars fans are among the most devoted fans in the world, and we’re excited to bring them an exclusive, cosmic event that will be a lifelong memory.”

In Utah, Larry H. Megaplex Theatres’ Jordon Commons location will host the marathon, pairing it with photo ops and exclusive food and concessions offers, including unlimited popcorn and unlimited Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks for the duration of the marathon. Says Britten Maughn, senior vice president of Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment: “We’re honored to host Utah Star Wars fans who continue to be recognized as the most enthusiastic in the United States. “We’re excited to welcome more than 300 Star Wars marathon fans as they enjoy our enhanced PlatinumX premium large format experience with state-of-the-art digital projection, Dolby Atmos sound, heated luxury recliners, and more at our newly enhanced Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons.”

Showcase Cinemas, hosting the marathon at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham, Massachusetts, pairs the marathon and limited-edition souvenir poster with Star Wars-themed menu items (including cocktails), Stormtrooper photo ops, 25% off food and beverage (excluding alcohol), and special fan events—including Yoda yoga to help fans stretch between films.

“What better way to celebrate May the 4th this year than to watch all of the Star Wars films on the big screen back-to-back?” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. “This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Star Wars fans to celebrate the day in a big way, and we couldn’t be more excited to help them create special memories with activations like Yoda yoga, our stormtrooper photo op, themed concessions and more. It’s going to be an incredible event!”