Lin Zhang Rejoins AMC Entertainment Board as Non-Executive Chairman

The board of directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced the appointment of Lin (Lincoln) Zhang as a director of the company. The AMC board of directors also unanimously elected Zhang to serve as the new non-executive chairman of the AMC Entertainment board of directors, effective immediately.



Zhang previously was a member of the AMC board and held the position of AMC’s non-executive chairman of the board from August 2012 to March 2018. He is one of the most senior executives and a board director of the Wanda Group, which has been the majority shareholder of AMC since 2012. He recently was given responsibility for overseeing all of Wanda’s international investments, hence his rejoining the AMC board.



Zhang succeeds as board chairman Zeng Maojun (John Zeng), president of Wanda Cinemas, who will continue to serve as an AMC board member.



Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Lincoln Zhang back to AMC’s board of directors as our non-executive chairman. Lincoln is a terrific colleague and is highly knowledgeable about our industry and company. We again will expect to benefit from his nearly 20 years of experience and always wise counsel, as we seek to further develop the AMC platform to drive greater value for both our guests and our shareholders.”



On his re-appointment to the board and role as non-executive chairman, Zhang commented, “AMC has become the clear global leader in theatrical exhibition, and I look forward to working again with Adam Aron and my fellow board members, to achieve the targets we have established for AMC’s continued success.”



Zhang received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics and an executive master’s in business administration from Peking University. He is a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the China Certified Tax Agents Association.



The full AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. board of directors now includes:

Adam M. Aron – CEO and President of AMC Theatres

Lloyd Hill – Former CEO of Applebee’s International

Howard W. ‘Hawk’ Koch, Jr. – Movie producer, principal at The Koch Company, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Phillip Lader – Senior Advisor to Morgan Stanley Institutional Securities; formerly the U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, Chairman of WPP plc, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Management & Budget

Gary F. Locke – Trade consultant and owner of Locke Global Strategies, former Governor of Washington, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China

Kathleen M. Pawlus – Retired partner of Ernst and Young, LLP

Anthony J. Saich – Director of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation as well as Daewoo Professor of International Affairs at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government

Adam J. Sussman – GM of Direct Digital and Geographies at Nike, Inc.

Lee E. Wittlinger – Managing Director of Silver Lake

Mao Jun (John) Zeng – President of Wanda Cinemas

Lin (Lincoln) Zhang – President of Wanda Culture Group