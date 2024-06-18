Lionsgate and Media Capital Technologies Announce Multi-Year Co-Financing Transaction

Lionsgate and Media Capital Technologies (MCT) have announced a co-financing agreement, with MCT making a significant investment in Lionsgate’s film slate over a multi-year period. The financing agreement has already encompassed several recent Lionsgate titles, including The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Ordinary Angels, and Saw X.



Founded in 2019 and based in Los Angeles, MCT is a specialty finance company focused on strategic investments in premium content. The company provides capital to media and entertainment businesses, including major motion picture studios.

Lionsgate’s upcoming slate includes Highlander, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Chad Stahelski; Now You See Me 3, which will see the return of an all-star cast and will be directed by Ruben Fleischer; the next chapter in the billion-dollar Saw franchise, Saw XI; The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgard; Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune; the Mel Gibson directed action thriller Flight Risk; the Halle Berry horror thriller Never Let Go; and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever from filmmaker Dallas Jenkins.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to make a long-term investment in Lionsgate’s diversified slate of commercially exciting films, spanning a broad range of genres, budgets, and distribution models,” said MCT chief executive officer Michael Lambert and chairman Christopher Woodrow. “We’re pleased with the results our partnership has already achieved and look forward to continued collaboration on a deep slate of titles distinguished by their strong box office appeal, driven by world-class talent, and assembled by a management team with a great track record.”

“This agreement is an affirmation of the depth and quality of films at every level of our slate,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson. “We’re pleased that our partners at MCT share our excitement in a line-up of great properties driven by world-class filmmakers and exceptional talent, positioned to drive strong returns for our creative and financial partners alike.”