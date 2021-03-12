Los Angeles Cinemas Prepare for Imminent Re-Opening Date

Image Courtesy of Laemmle

Cinemas in Los Angeles will be allowed to open as early as next week. Revisions to the state’s tiered re-opening plans fueled speculation on how early Los Angeles cinemas would be allowed to re-open.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed L.A. county is days away from meeting the threshold to reopen in the state’s red tier, which permits movie theaters to operate at 25 percent capacity with a maximum of 100 people per auditorium.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced the circuit’s Los Angeles locations could be ready to open as early as March 19, should the county meet the baseline requirements to move to the red tier.

Indoor cinemas in Los Angeles were ordered closed on March 16, 2020 and have since to re-open. Drive-in locations in the city have been operational intermittently throughout the pandemic.