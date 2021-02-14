Paramount Sets Adventure-Comedy The Lost City of D with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum for April 15, 2022

Paramount has announced a new movie in theaters next spring: The Lost City of D, about a romance novelist (played by Sandra Bullock) forced to partner with her book’s cover model (played by Channing Tatum) in an escape from the jungle after getting kidnapped.

Adam and Aaron Nee are set to direct, marking their first major studio project. The brothers previously co-directed The Last Romantic and Band of Robbers.

Paramount does not currently have any theatrical releases playing, and hasn’t since the action comedy Buddy Games and an edited director’s cut version of The Godfather Part III, both in December 2020.

The jungle adventure theme of D will bring natural comparisons to Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, set for theatrical release July 30.

D will face some heavy competition on the action comedy front. Also on the theatrical calendar within a few weeks in either direction are Paramount’s comedy sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April 8 and Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6.

The title The Lost City of D parodies The Lost City of Z, a 2009 nonfiction book and 2016 film adaptation about British explorer Percy Fawcett’s attempts to locate a mythical lost city in the Amazon.