Disney Releases Teaser Trailer, Cast Details for Pixar’s Luca

Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios/PIxar

Disney has unveiled the teaser trailer and new details on its forthcoming Pixar release Luca, which is slated for release this summer (date TBD).

Directed by the Oscar-nominated Enrico Casarosa (La Luna), Luca is a coming-of-age story with a twist: The eponymous lead character and his best friend, Alberto, are actually sea monsters posing as humans.

As announced today, the title character Luca Paguro is voiced by Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), while his friend Alberto Scorfano is voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are, Shazam). Elsewhere, Emma Berman plays Giulia, “an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto”; Maya Rudolph voices Luca’s mother Daniela; Marco Barricelli voices Giulia’s father Massimo; and Jim Gaffigan voices Luca’s father Lorenzo.

Luca is the first Pixar film to be given a theatrical release in North America since Onward. That film debuted in early March, just before the pandemic shuttered theaters across the U.S. Pixar’s subsequent film, Soul, went straight to the Disney+ streaming platform in December, though it was theatrically released in some international territories.

Check out the Luca trailer, poster and official plot description below.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”), “Luca” releases Summer 2021.