Malco Theatres to Open New Jonesboro, Arkansas Theater on May 14

Image Courtesy of Malco Theatres

Mephis-based exhibitor Malco Theatres will open the Jonesboro Studio Cinema in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Friday, May 14, 2021, the company announced today.

The brand-new boutique theater, located at Greensborough Village, will include luxury reserved recliner seating and Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound in all auditoriums. It also features a Malco Grill dining option that includes gourmet quick-casual food selections. In addition, the theater will offer reloadable gift cards, group discounts on select days and times, corporate rentals and worship space. Lobby kiosks will also allow online/advance ticketing redemption so customers can skip the box office line.

“Malco is very excited to open our new theatre in Greensborough Village and to be part of such a wonderful development. This new theatre will be something the community will be very proud to have and hopefully will enjoy for many years to come,” said David Tashie, President and COO, in a press release. “Our emphasis has always been on quality and we have always stressed the importance of staying ”ahead of the curve” in sight and sound technology. Our family has been in this business for over 100 years, and we’ve always embraced any new idea that enhances the moviegoing experience for our patrons. We believe these amenities will add to the already fun and exciting experience of going out to the movies.”

Along with the new opening, Malco is announcing the official rollout of the company’s Malco Marquee Rewards loyalty program, which will give frequent customers the opportunity to earn points that can go towards ticket and concession purchases, as well as invitations to member-only screenings and events.

All Malco locations continue to follow CinemaSafe guidelines, including mandatory mask-wearing, contactless ticketing and redemption, socially distanced seating and enhanced sanitation procedures.

Tickets for Jonesboro Studio Cinema go on sale Tuesday, May 11 at www.malco.com and via the Malco app. The theater’s box office opens on Friday, May 14 before the first scheduled show.