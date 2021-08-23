Malco Theatres and Variety – the Children’s Charity Gift Adaptive Tricycle to Cordova Teen with Special Needs

PRESS RELEASE —

Malco Theatres and Variety – the Children’s Charity of the United States presented a customized adaptive tricycle to 19-year-old Cordova, Tennessee resident Sarah Summers, who lives with autism, central nervous system dysfunction, and scoliosis. Assembly of the trike was generously donated by Bikes Plus.

Sarah is a recipient of Variety’s nationwide mobility program, which provides much-needed funding for durable medical equipment like adaptive tricycles, wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers for children with disabilities throughout the United States.

“Sarah has already gone from being timid to self-assured on her stylish pink bike. The future will bring many more advancements in her physical and mental well-being,” Sarah’s mother Kama said. “We would like to extend our deepest appreciation for this generous gift of self-worth, pride, increased strength, coordination, and physical fitness.”

Variety raised the funds for Sarah’s new tricycle in partnership with Malco Theatres, which collected donations from the local community. “We are grateful to the wonderful team at Malco Theatres and to everyone in the community who donated for making a difference in the life of a very special young lady,” said Erica Lopez, executive director of Variety – the Children’s Charity of the United States.

“The Malco family has been honored to be a part of Variety – the Children’s Charity since it was founded locally in 1938 by M.A. Lightman, Sr.” Malco Theatres President and COO David Tashie said. “Variety is as much a part of Malco Theatres as the theatres are within the community. We are grateful for the ongoing generosity of our moviegoers during our 83 years of supporting such a worthy cause.”

For more information about Variety – the Children’s Charity and to donate to help kids and teens like Sarah, please visit usvariety.org.