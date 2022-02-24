Marcus Corporation CFO Douglas A. Neis Set to Retire

Courtesy Photo

The Marcus Corporation has announced the upcoming retirement of EVP and CFO Douglas A. Neis, an industry veteran who’s been with Marcus for 36 years. After Neis’ retirement on May 15, 2022, Marcus’ CFO role will be filled by Chad Paris, current corporate controller and treasurer of The Marcus Corporation. Neis will serve as an advisor to the company following the transition.

“Doug has been a friend and valued colleague since the day I joined The Marcus Corporation, and I know I speak for all of us when I say how grateful we are for the impact he has made on our company,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “Over the course of 36 years, Doug has been a stalwart through times of growth and opportunity as well as times of change and challenge. Yet through it all, Doug kept us on course thanks to his thoughtful foresight, unbending integrity, and calm ‘get it done’ demeanor. This is true even in how he approached his retirement, with smart planning and deft execution in recruiting, mentoring, and soon promoting Chad Paris as his successor. Since joining the company in October 2021, Chad has worked closely with Doug and me to understand our financial structure and our focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet, which has served us well over the years. Quite quickly Chad became a natural part of our team, and I am thrilled a professional of his caliber and character will support our strategy in the years ahead.”

Neis joined The Marcus Corporation in 1986 as controller of the Marcus Theatres division before being promoted to controller of Marcus Restaurants in 1987. In 1991, Neis was appointed vice president of planning and administration for Marcus Restaurants, and in 1994 was named director of technology for The Marcus Corporation. He was elected corporate controller in 1995 and was promoted to chief financial officer and treasurer in 1996. In 2018, Neis was promoted to executive vice president of The Marcus Corporation.

Incoming CFO Paris comes to The Marcus Corporation from global manufacturing company Jason Industries, where he’s served as CFO.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with so many great people as well as three generations of the Marcus family during my lengthy career at The Marcus Corporation,” Neis said. “I have enjoyed getting up each and every day and going to work for the best movie theater and hotel company in the world – this truly has been my second family. As I get ready to spend more time with my wife, Sue, along with our four children and their families, I know I leave The Marcus Corporation in great hands, confident that it is positioned to continue to thrive in the years ahead.”