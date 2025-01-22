Marcus Theatres Brings 7 Classic Blockbusters to Theatres For Black History Month

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2024 MARVEL.

Moviegoers can have a chance to win a trip for two to Washington, D.C., with a private tour highlighting locations from Captain America: Brave New World!

Marcus Theatres will celebrate Black History Month with a classic movie series that shines a spotlight on Black directors, writers, stars and subject matters across a variety of genres. From Feb. 5 through Mar. 2, the series “Marcus Theatres Black History Month presented by Captain America: Brave New World” will feature showings of retro movies on Wednesday and Sunday for $6 each. The series will be headlined by the release of Marvel Studios’ new epic Captain America: Brave New World on Feb. 13 (individual admission to Captain America: Brave New World is regularly priced).

Moviegoers who want to see multiple movies during the series can save up to 33% on tickets by purchasing the Marcus Black History Month 2025 Passport for $20. Passport holders can choose any Captain America: Brave New World screening at Marcus Theatres plus any two Black History Month retro titles of their choosing. The passport also gives moviegoers 20% off food and beverage plus concessions (excludes alcohol) during any theater visit from Feb. 5 through March 2.

A related sweepstakes will also give members of Marcus Theatres’ loyalty program, Magical Movie Rewards, the chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C., for a private tour of locations featured in Captain America: Brave New World, as well as a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Members receive one sweepstakes entry for every Black History Month 2025 movie they see and 10 sweepstakes entries when they purchase the Black History Month 2025 Passport.

To find out more, visit www.marcustheatres.com/bhm.

Feb. 5 and 8: Horror

Get Out (R)

Nope (R)

Feb. 13: Action/Adventure

Captain America: Brave New World (PG-13)

Feb. 19 and 23: Comedy

Do the Right Thing (R)

Coming to America (R)

Feb. 26 and Mar. 2: Biopic Dramas Based on a True Story

Straight Outta Compton (R)

Just Mercy (PG-13)

The week of Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 9), Get Out and Nope will show on Saturday, Feb. 8. Captain America: Brave New World will screen every day beginning Thursday, Feb. 13.