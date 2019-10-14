Marcus Theatres Opens Its First Wisconsin Movie Tavern

PRESS RELEASE

MILWAUKEE, WI – Oct. 14, 2019: Marcus Theatres opened its first Movie Tavern by Marcus in Wisconsin on Friday, October 11, 2019. Located at Brookfield Square, a one-million-square-foot shopping center in Brookfield, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee, this entertainment concept brings popular programs and offerings from Marcus Theatres and new options to area guests.



“Having all three of our theatre brands—Marcus Theatres, BistroPlex℠ and Movie Tavern—in our hometown is important to us,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “In February, we acquired the Movie Tavern circuit, and eight months later we are excited to bring it to life at Brookfield Square. The new theatre will provide our guests with even more choices for their moviegoing experience.”



Offerings at the new Movie Tavern at Brookfield Square, include:

* A new menu featuring different dishes such as an Asian Beef Rice Bowl, Roasted Salmon Super Salad, and a Teriyaki Steak & Shrimp dish

* Delivery-to-seat service model throughout the entire building, where orders can be placed at the Food and Drink Center and food runners deliver their order direct to guests’ seats

* App and kiosk ordering of food, in which guests who purchase tickets through the Marcus Theatres Mobile App can also place food orders and select a delivery time

* Concession combos that appeal to adults such as Nachos Grande or gourmet, chewy pretzel bites with cheese, along with a beverage

* The Tavern, a gathering space with or without a movie ticket. It features select local craft beers and the popular Movie Tavern tankard, which is a refillable mug that can be brought back to the theatre and refilled at a discounted rate

* Outdoor seating with heaters, plus three magnetic wall games inside The Tavern including giant scrabble, Tic Tac Toe and peg solitaire.

Movie Tavern at Brookfield Square has eight auditoriums, each with laser projection and DreamLounger℠ recliner seating. One of the eight auditoriums is a SuperScreen DLX® experience, with an oversized screen, immersive Dolby Atmos® sound and optional heated recliner seating.

A full-service bar and Food and Drink Center adds to the experience, and with food delivery to every seat in the building, guests can enjoy the total moviegoing experience. In addition, value offerings that guests have come to appreciate at Marcus Theatres are also part of the new Movie Tavern theatre. These include $5 Movie Tuesdays, Student Thursdays, Young at Heart® and the Magical Movie Rewards℠ loyalty program.

Although this new property is the first Movie Tavern in Wisconsin, it is the 23rd overall in 10 states.