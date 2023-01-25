Marcus Theatres Unveils New Passport for 2023 Best Picture Series

Courtesy of Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres is rolling out the red carpet with a new way to experience this year’s Best Picture nominees on the big screen: the Marcus Best Picture passport. This new electronic passport gives the moviegoer the most flexible and convenient way to experience this year’s Best Picture film series playing at 30 Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns from February 24th through March 12th.

With the Best Picture passport, a guest can make one $40 purchase and receive an electronic ticket to each of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture and the anthology films for Best Animated Short and Live Action Short. The passport uses the latest technology to accommodate viewing preferences and the most hectic schedules, with the moviegoer choosing the specific theater, date, and showtime to fit their lifestyle. Best Picture passport holders can save up to $30 with the purchase of the passport versus buying individual film admissions and will also receive 20% off on all concessions and food (excluding alcohol) throughout the series.

The Marcus Best Picture passport allows avid moviegoers to binge several films marathon-style or casual moviegoers to enjoy the movies at a more leisurely pace – across the full 17-day span. Alternatively, moviegoers can purchase individual tickets for 9 of the 10 Best Picture films (standard pricing applies for individual admission to Avatar: The Way of Water), as well as the anthologies for Animated and Live Action Shorts for $5 each at locations participating in the film series.

For locations, showtimes, to purchase the Best Picture passport, visit marcustheatres.com/bestpicturepassport.