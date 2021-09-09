The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Has Arrived

Screengrab courtesy of Warner Bros.

The trailer for long-awaited sci-fi/action sequel The Matrix Resurrection has arrived. The film, the fourth live-action feature in the blockbuster franchise, is slated for an exclusive theatrical release in U.S. cinemas on December 22, followed by a streaming release on HBO Max 31 days later. Watch the trailer below.

Directed by Lana Wachowski and written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchel and Aleksander Hemon, The Matrix Resurrections reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Matrix Resurrections synopsis:

“The Matrix Resurrections” is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.

20 years after the first film, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back for a continuation and extension of the original movie. The Matrix remains in the zeitgeist as a film that has changed the way we look at cinema and reality itself. With its game changing action and visual effects, The Matrix helped pave the way for films to follow.