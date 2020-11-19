Cinionic Partners With Maya Cinemas to Power Its Premium Large Format Auditoriums

Image Courtesy Maya Cinemas

Maya Cinemas has partnered with Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS) to power its premium large format brand, Maya Premier Experience (MPX), Cinionic announced today (Nov. 19). Under the deal, Cinionic will upgrade all existing MPX auditoriums with its CGS-powered complete premium solution, with the first three locations – in Fresno, Bakersfield and North Las Vegas – to be completed in time for Thanksgiving.

Designed especially for large format auditoriums like MPX, CGS offers laser projection, CGS-remastered content and bright visuals. Its turnkey solution includes an exhibitor-friendly business model, screen, marketing support, technical services & monitoring and auditorium design consulting. There are already 350 CGS premium screens worldwide.

“We are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Cinionic,” said Francisco Schlotterbeck, CEO of Maya Cinemas, which offers high-end family entertainment in underserved neighborhoods in the U.S. “Over the past decade, Maya Cinemas has established its own premium large format brand in our local communities under the brand MPX, the Maya Premiere Experience. We have worked hard to make this an integral part of Maya Cinemas for guests looking for the biggest screen and best sound. Even though we are facing unprecedented challenges, Maya Cinemas is looking forward, determined to strengthen our brand and cinema experience. Now, we have partnered with Cinionic Giant Screen to bring MPX to an even higher level! Cinionic is a game changer in the PLF space and we couldn’t be happier. Maya and Cinionic are driven to create the ultimate movie-going destination.”

Added Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens, “With Maya and Cinionic Giant Screen, we are delivering a complete premium cinematic experience for audiences, from the moment they arrive to after the credits roll. The long-term relationship shows our joint commitment to the future of exhibition – offering complete solutions for a truly differentiated way to go to the movies.”

The next CGS remastered film will be DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age, which opens in U.S. theaters via Universal Pictures this Thanksgiving.