MetaMedia Partners with Laugh Lounge & The Bigger Picture to Distribute Live Stand-Up Comedy Shows to Cinemas

Image Courtesy of MetaMedia

Entertainment technology company MetaMedia, in partnership with live-stream stand-up comedy show producer Laugh Lounge and distributor The Bigger Picture, will deliver live stand-up comedy shows from top U.S. comedy clubs to cinemas and other out-of-home venues across the U.S. this fall, the companies announced today. The initiative is supported by Canon and its 4K UHD PTZ cameras and Cinema EOS cameras, which will be used to film the comedy specials.

Under the partnership, Laugh Lounge will begin producing stand-up comedy shows for cinemas and other out-of-home venues this fall, which MetaMedia, in collaboration with The Bigger Picture, will stream via its cloud-based distribution platform across the U.S. MetaMedia’s network currently extends across all major U.S. markets to more than 1,000 out-of-home screens.

Though the lineup for the specials have not been announced, a press release promises “some of the world’s most popular comedians.”

“Comedy is meant to be enjoyed communally and socially. This unique partnership with Laugh Lounge revolutionizes the cinema-going experience by allowing consumers to share the live stand-up routines from their favorite comedians on the big screen like they’ve never seen before,” said MetaMedia CEO Jason Brenek. “By utilizing the capabilities of the MetaMedia Entertainment Network TM and the superb image quality of Canon cameras, we seek to redefine the experience of cinematic entertainment. We’re so excited to work with Laugh Lounge and The Bigger Picture to make it happen.”

“Live Stand-Up Comedy is a unique art form and experience that we are excited about bringing to an ever-expanding audience who may not have always had access to traditional stand-up comedy clubs,” added Laugh Lounge Founder and CEO Claude Shires, “Laugh Lounge was built with the comedy community in mind, and is excited to foster this expanding relationship between artists and fans”.

Over the last several years, Laugh Lounge has produced 30 major comedy special and created the stand-up comedy app Laugh Lounge, which live-streams exclusive comedy shows every week. The company was behind Laugh Aid 2020, a live-streaming event during the pandemic that featured comedians Jimmy Fallon, Bob Saget, Whitney Cummings, Iliza Schlesinger, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt and more.

This is just the latest major partnership for MetaMedia, which last week announced it had teamed up with Howie Mandel and Super78 Studios to bring Magic Screen, the world’s first interactive platform for animated and live content, to movie theaters across the globe. The company also recently partnered with esports leader Harena Data, Inc., Encore Live, which produces live concerts for drive-ins and cinemas, and MacGillivray Freeman Films to produce documentaries and educational events for cinemas.

The Bigger Picture has distributed major cinema events including The Foo Fighters, UFC, Life In A Day and more than 250 other releases.