Michigan’s First ScreenX Auditorium to Open at MJR Theatres’ Waterford Location

Image courtesy CJ 4DPLEX

MJR Theatres, a subsidiary of multi-national exhibitor Kinepolis that operates 10 locations and over 160 screens in Michigan, has partnered with premium film format provider CJ 4DPLEX to install the first and only ScreenX theater in the state. The 270-degree panoramic theater will be located in MJR Waterford, in Waterford Township and will feature a Barco Laser projector.

The first film to debut in ScreenX at MJR Theatres will be Universal Pictures’ Twisters, arriving in theaters nationwide July 19. A current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twisters marks the return of the epic studio disaster movie with an adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that puts audiences in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

“We are thrilled to bring ScreenX to our MJR Waterford Cinema location and to be the first cinema in Michigan to offer this groundbreaking technology,” said Joel Kincaid, Vice President of Operations for MJR Theatres. “Our commitment to enhancing the movie-going experience is unwavering, and the introduction of ScreenX reflects our dedication to delivering the latest and most exciting advancements in cinema. We can’t wait for our guests to experience movies in a whole new way.”

“Partnering with MJR Theatres to introduce ScreenX to Michigan is an exciting milestone for CJ 4DPLEX,” added Don Savant, President & CEO, CJ 4DPLEX America. “We are confident that Michigan moviegoers will be captivated by the enhanced storytelling and dynamic 270-degree differentiated experience that only ScreenX can provide.”