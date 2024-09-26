Miraj Cinemas Selects Barco as Preferred Projection Provider

Courtesy of Barco

Barco and Miraj Cinemas announced today a new partnership that will bring Barco’s laser technology to the chain’s theaters across India. The three-year deal makes Barco the preferred provider of visualization solutions for Miraj, covering new sites and theater upgrades. As part of the agreement, Barco’s laser projectors will be supplemented by the integration of Barco Alchemy ICMP media servers and an enhanced service agreement. Cinema integration partner Qube Cinema, will handle local service and install. With nearly 200 screens across 50 locations, Miraj focuses on luxury and comfort paired with the elevated viewing experience delivered by Laser by Barco. The new deal with Barco will see laser projection installed in both standard and PLF auditoriums at the circuit.

The move to this preferred partnership agreement comes as the evolution of a long history between Barco and Miraj beginning nearly a decade ago with the installation of the first Barco laser projectors there in 2019. Qube is a trusted cinema partner of Barco and the only authorized integrator for the company in India. The companies have worked together on installs in the region for nearly 15 years. The next phase of installs is expected to start in July, beginning at the Miraj Chennai and Miraj Wadala, Mumbai locations.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Barco, to elevate our theaters with their state-of-the-art laser projectors. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of delivering the ultimate cinematic experience to our patrons. By integrating Barco’s advanced laser technology and Alchemy ICMP media servers, we are poised to redefine visual excellence across our locations. Our audience can look forward to an immersive, high-quality movie experience that perfectly complements the luxurious comfort for which Miraj Cinemas is known,” said Amit Sharma, the managing director of Miraj Entertainment Limited. “Furthermore, at CinemaCon 2024, we have reinforced our commitment to elevate our visual presentation and grow our branded premium format footprint. These collaborations, alongside our work with Barco, underscore our dedication to setting new industry benchmarks and ensuring that our patrons enjoy unparalleled movie viewing.

Mr. Harsh Rohatgi, the chief executive officer of Qube added, “We are excited to play a role in this partnership between Miraj and Barco. As an organization that is passionate about cinema, we believe in providing the best solutions that help our theater clients deliver unparalleled visual and auditory experiences. As Barco’s only authorized integrator in India, we advise many of our cinema clients to choose their laser projectors for unmatched projection quality. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Barco and supporting Miraj in delivering excellent cinematic experiences to audiences.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Miraj Cinemas,” said Gerwin Damberg, the executive vice president of cinema at Barco. “Barco is proud to have a strong presence and dedicated team in India. Together with Qube, we look forward to delivering exceptional cinema experiences for Miraj audiences across the region.”