Galalite Screens Strikes Strategic ‘100-Screen’ Partnership With Indian Exhibitor Miraj Cinemas

Courtesy of Miraj Group/Galalite

Screen manufacturer Galalite Screens has entered a strategic partnership with the India-based company Miraj Group in which it will provide 100 screens to Miraj Cinemas for upcoming projects over the next 15 months, it was announced Tuesday (Feb. 23). The agreement amps up the longstanding relationship between the two companies that was first established in 2013.

Galalite screens provided for the so-called “100 Screen Project” will be powered by the company’s recently launched Lensray Technology, which is designed to significantly reduce visual noise, leading “to a truly superior visual experience,” according to a press release.

“Miraj Group has always believed in enhancing a movie-viewer’s experience. With innovation at the core of our philosophy, we have remained mindful in choosing our partners,” said Miraj Group managing director (entertainment) Amit Sharma in a statement. “Our long-established relationship with Galalite is a testimony to how our companies’ belief systems and purpose are aligned. I am sure that this partnership on the 100 Screens Project will also bring in great value.”

Added Miraj Group manager (purchase) Pinkesh Kumawat, “We have been associated with Galalite Screens ever since Miraj Cinemas began. Taking pride in this association, we are happy to share that the maximum number of the screens at Miraj Cinemas has been purchased from Galalite. They are our trusted partners who have been supporting us in achieving great milestones, and we are sure that they will continue to do so in our journey to growth.”

In his own statement, Galalite Screens director of operations Yusuf Galabhaiwala said, “Miraj Group has been our esteemed client since 2013, and we are truly honoured to have a fruitful and long-established relationship with them. The trust our clients have on us makes us feel grateful as well as proud, especially in these uncertain times. The Galalite family is excited about this partnership, and we believe that it is only partnership, co-creation and team spirit that can help bring progress and purpose to both organizations.”