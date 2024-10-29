MOANA 2 Surpasses INSIDE OUT 2 as Fandango’s Best First-Day Animated Ticket Pre-Seller of 2024

Courtesy of Disney

Fandango announced today that Moana 2 is the best first-day ticket pre-seller for an animated film released in 2024, surpassing Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Kung Fu Panda 4. The film has also surpassed Moana (2016) in first-day ticket pre-sales and broke into the top 5 best first-day ticket-pre-sellers of the year joining Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, and Dune: Part 2.

From now until November 10th 2024, when fans buy a ticket to Moana 2 via Fandango, they can get $5 off the original Moana on Fandango at Home. Additionally, to celebrate Moana’s newest voyage, Fandango is launching a ‘Moana 2 Ticket 2 Adventure’ bundle which includes two tickets to see Moana 2 in theaters, a limited-release Pua & Heihei Disney pin set, and 400 Fandango FanRewards points. Movie fans can also join the new Fandango Fanclub rewards program for $9.99 per month and take advantage of the limited-time offer of two free movie tickets after a 7-day free trial.

“It is exciting to see audiences engaged and fan anticipation for Moana 2 as the beloved franchise sets on for a new voyage,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango Ticketing. “Families are in for a treat over Thanksgiving weekend as they can watch Moana and her friends embark on a new adventure on the big screen.”