Motion Technology, Inc. Expands MultiChef™ Product Line with Two New High-Speed Ovens

Motion Technology Inc. (MTI), manufacturer of the AutoFry® and provider of ventless foodservice equipment technology since 1990, has announced the addition of two new products to the MultiChef high-speed oven line.

New to the MultiChef line are the MultiChef XS—a small, compact, high-speed oven designed to fit just about anywhere—and the more robust MultiChef XLT, both boasting touch screen controllers.

“The past year has been challenging for the foodservice industry, so we wanted to take the time to really focus on how we can expand our brand,” said Kathy Smith, president at MTI. “The new additions to our MultiChef line now provide customers a variety of options to fit their specific needs and most importantly, budget.”



Smith adds: “At MTI, we are fortunate to be able to add to the ventless foodservice equipment market and to expand our portfolio. We hope our products give businesses the ability to restore profits and generate new revenue streams.”