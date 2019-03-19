MoviePass Launches New Version of ‘Uncapped’ Subscription Plan

MoviePass™ has launched a new version of its “uncapped” subscription plan, now available at its previous monthly price of $9.95 when a 12-month subscription is paid in advance.



For subscribers who wish to pay monthly, MoviePass Uncapped is available immediately for $14.95 per month (via credit card payment). The standard price of MoviePass Uncapped will be $19.95 per month (via credit card payment) upon the expiration of these limited-time offers.



With its latest offering, MoviePass believes it is now able to offer casual moviegoers a far wider selection of movies than under its most recent plans.



MoviePass Uncapped has no cap on the number of 2D movies subscribers can see in the company’s theater network, subject to managing network demand and availability as detailed in the MoviePass terms of use. The plan provides the ability to reserve tickets three hours before showtime and check in at the theater between 30 minutes before showtime up until 10 minutes after showtime. MoviePass says it offers access to more than 30,000 screens throughout the United States.



“We are—and have been— listening to our subscribers every day, and we understand that an uncapped subscription plan at the $9.95 price point is the most appealing option to our subscribers,” said Ted Farnsworth, chairman and CEO of MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. “While we’ve had to modify our service a number of times in order to continue delivering a moviegoing experience to our subscribers, with this new offering we are doing everything we can to bring people a version of the service that originally won their hearts. We’re thrilled to introduce this new uncapped plan at a price point that is unbeatable in the industry.”



Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, stated, “We continue to implement what we’ve learned to combat violations of our terms of use, which we believe will enable us to offer more subscribers the joy of seeing more movies on the big screen. Today marks a notable stride in that direction, and we’re excited to be able to offer this new uncapped plan after tireless research and development efforts.”



MoviePass’ Select, All Access and Red Carpet plans, introduced in December 2018, are no longer available for purchase but will remain effective and working for users who subscribed to them, the company said.