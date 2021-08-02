Moving iMage Technologies to Provide Equipment and Furnishings for New, Nine-Screen Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Staten Island, NY

Moving iMage Technologies (“MiT”) — a leading digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes a full suite of proprietary and custom-designed equipment — announced Monday it has been awarded a contract from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to provide equipment and furnishings for its Alamo theatre location in Staten Island, New York.

As part of the latest agreement with Alamo, MiT will provide and install all projection and sound equipment for a new nine-screen state-of-the-art cinema. The equipment will include a full complement of MiT products — bases, dimmers, automations, power filtering and distribution electronics, all made in the USA. The project and theatre opening were delayed for more than a year because of the pandemic, which caused most movie theatres around the world to close.

MiT also is providing the Staten Island cinema with projection and audio products from Barco, QSC and GDC, along with auditorium interior finishes, including screens, drapery, carpeting and aisle lighting. MiT will integrate and install the equipment as part of the pact.

“Alamo Drafthouse is looking forward to getting back to the movies, and MiT has been a long time partner of ours helping us with this latest venture, delivering the latest in high quality projection and sound systems that Alamo customers have come to expect,” Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Vice President of Facilities, Energy, and Sustainability Vivek Abichandani said in a press release. “Alamo Staten Island will be a new step up in performance and industry leading energy efficiency with all Barco SP4k RGB laser projectors, a first for a corporate Alamo location.”

The award follows a recently announced contract from an Alamo Drafthouse franchisee for a new theatre in Washington, D.C.