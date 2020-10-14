Movio Promotes Sarah Lewthwaite to Chief Client Officer

Image courtesy Movio

PRESS RELEASE

Movio has named Sarah Lewthwaite the company’s chief client officer. Lewthwaite most recently served as managing director and senior vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and has been with Movio for six years. The announcement was made today by Movio Co-Founder and Chief Executive William Palmer.

“Over the past six years, Sarah has displayed brilliant leadership, having successfully led Movio’s expansion across EMEA,” said Palmer. “Her deep understanding of the film industry and the unique perspective she brings on its future, make her the natural choice for Chief Client Officer.”



In her tenure at Movio, Lewthwaite has established Movio Cinema in the EMEA market, growing the region’s cinema client base to over 40 exhibitors in more than 30 countries while launching Movio Media and Movio Research in the UK and forming partnerships with key film studio and distribution partners. She has also led Movio Strategic Services, designing loyalty program and database marketing strategies in 12 different countries. In her new position as Chief Client Office, Lewthwaite will be responsible for all of Movio’s exhibition and film studio and distributor relationships globally.

“In this challenging period for our industry, it’s more important than ever that Movio provides leadership and guidance to our clients,” said Lewthwaite. “I think it’s very timely that I’ve been given the opportunity to step into the role of Chief Client Officer and to help ensure that our clients have the support necessary to bring audiences back to the cinema and to ensure that our industry thrives for many years to come. I am honored and delighted to work more closely with our cinema, studio and film distribution partners to achieve these important goals.”

Prior to Movio, Lewthwaite spent 15 years in the cinema industry in Canada, including her role as vice president of marketing at Cineplex Entertainment. During her tenure, she led the development of Cinemark’s customer loyalty program and marketing strategy. Lewthwaite was also named one of 2020’s ‘Top 50 Women in Global Cinema’ by Boxoffice Pro and Celluloid Junkie, sits on the board of the Event Cinema Association, and is a Director for the Cinema Technology Community CIC.