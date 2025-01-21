MPA Opens Applications for Fellowship Advancing Entertainment Law & Policy in Hollywood

Courtesy of MPA

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has opened applications for its 2025-2026 Entertainment Law and Policy Fellowship. The prestigious program offers recent and upcoming graduates with advanced degrees in law, public policy, or related fields a unique opportunity to work at the intersection of entertainment, law, and public policy. Applicants must demonstrate a strong interest in entertainment policy and law, as well as a commitment to advancing inclusion, community, and belonging in the entertainment industry.

The year-long fellowship, the first of its kind, provides participants with hands-on experience working at the MPA and its seven member studios. Fellows will interact with senior executives and policymakers while developing the skills needed to become future leaders in the industry. The fellowship’s immersive structure spans both Los Angeles and Washington, providing Fellows experience that highlights the dynamic nature of entertainment law and policy. Fellows will receive stipends for living and housing expenses, along with reimbursement for certain fellowship-related travel.

Previous MPA Fellows have have gone on to secure influential roles at major companies, including Fifth Season Production Company and Walt Disney’s Hulu, reflecting the program’s transformative impact. The MPA is accepting applications for the 2025-26 MPA Entertainment Law and Policy Fellowship through February 28, 2025. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.motionpictures.org/mpa-entertainment-law-policy-fellowship/

“The MPA Entertainment Law and Policy Fellowship is an investment in the next generation of trailblazers who will drive the entertainment industry forward,” said Karyn Temple, the senior executive vice president and global general counsel of the MPA. “We’re committed to ensuring access and opportunity for talented leaders from all backgrounds.”

“The fellowship opened doors I never thought possible,” said former MPA Fellow Alberto Lugo, who now works at Walt Disney’s Hulu. “It gave me the skills, connections, and confidence to thrive in this competitive industry. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that changed the trajectory of my career.”