Saudia Arabian Exhibitor Muvi Cinemas Enlists Cinionic to Power Its Premium Large Format XPERIENCE Auditoriums

Image Courtesy of Cinionic

Saudi Arabian theater circuit Muvi Cinemas has selected laser cinema solutions company Cinionic’s CGS premium cinema solution to power its premium large format, XPERIENCE, at more than 25 auditoriums across the country, it was announced today.

The first auditoriums to utilize CGS in Saudi Arabia are located at the Al Ahsa Mall, Aziz Mall and Nakheel Mall, with additional sites coming soon.

CGS covers “every step of the moviegoer journey,” according to a press release, “from targeted promotion to consistently stunning presentations.” That includes “eye-catching signature entryways” and “giant, brighter, laser-powered presentations of expertly remastered films from Hollywood studios and local distributors,” the release continues.

“We are excited to be partnering with Cinionic to power our XPERIENCE premium large format screens with CGS. This brings the best on screen experience for our guests across the Kingdom,” said Adon Quinn, COO, muvi Cinemas, in a statement.

Today’s announcement is just the latest collaboration between Cinionic and Muvi, whose partnership began upon Muvi’s launch in 2019.

“Muvi has set themselves apart as a leader in exhibition with proven laser solutions in a rapidly growing market, empowering premium visual experiences at every level,” added Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “We are excited to expand and elevate the moviegoing experience with premium values throughout our collaboration to power XPERIENCE with CGS. Together, we proudly deliver audiences across the KSA a brighter, better, and giant way to go the cinema.”

Not including the 25 newly-announced Muvi locations, Cinionic’s CGS solution is utilized on 380 premium screens around the world.