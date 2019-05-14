Myanmar’s Mingalar Cinemas Installs JBL by Harman Audio Systems in New Gold Class Theaters

PRESS RELEASE

YANGON, Myanmar—Goldenduck Group recently deployed a state-of-the-art JBL by HARMAN audio system in Mingalar Cinemas’ new Gold Class theaters to deliver world-class audio.

Mingalar Cinemas is Myanmar’s largest movie theater chain with twenty-seven locations across eight cities. Mingalar also owns and operate the first high-definition Gold Class cinema in the country, which features three halls with luxurious, automatic reclining seats and cutting-edge visuals. In order to deliver premium sound in their Gold Class theaters, Mingalar entrusted Goldenduck Group, a leading supplier of professional cinema equipment, with installing a cutting-edge JBL Professional cinema audio system.

“Mingalar wanted to offer an immersive entertainment experience with excellent audio quality,” said Sittiporn Srisanguansakul, Owner, Goldenduck. “The HARMAN sound systems we installed offer the uniform coverage and expansive dynamic range required for digital sound formats in modern cinemas. By using HARMAN products, we were able to provide Mingalar with a cost-effective solution that helped them extend a realistic audio experience to their visitors.”

Goldenduck selected JBL Professional cinema loudspeaker systems for their extended frequency response, reliable operation and accessibility. JBL 4722 Two-Way ScreenArray™ Cinema Loudspeaker Systems provide a smooth and accurate reproduction of cinema soundtracks. High-quality JBL 4641 subwoofers deliver smooth, powerful low-end for scores and sound effects. Wall-mounted JBL 8320 Compact Cinema Surround Speakers offer clarity, detail, and depth in a compact enclosure. The systems are powered by Crown DSi 1000 and DSi 2000 power amplifiers.

“We have been using HARMAN’s audio fixtures for a long time, and the quality and reliability of the brand is highly appealing,” said Zayar Zaw, Executive Director of Mingalar Group. “Mingalar Cinemas Gold Class is the first Gold Class cinema and the first with all Gold Class theaters in Myanmar. We were looking to extend a uniform movie-watching experience with excellent audio quality having full 360-degree coverage and undistorted reproduction of dynamic movie soundtracks. HARMAN’s effective products met all our distinct requirements.”

“Sound improvements play a crucial part in creating spatially-dynamic entertainment experiences,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “We are pleased that HARMAN’s JBL and Crown products have produced theatrical-quality sound, extending the bigger-than-life stories. We thank Goldenduck for having confidence in HARMAN Professional Solutions to create an astounding theatre space, bringing their vision to reality.”