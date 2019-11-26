NAC Appoints Rob Novak, Martin Hubbard to Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) has announced two appointments to fill a recent vacancy on the Board of Directors. NAC President Adam Gottlieb, ACS, has appointed Rob Novak, Vice President of Concessions with Marcus Theatres Corporation, to fill a two-year term on the Board of Directors. Novak also currently serves as co-Chair of the NAC Charity Golf Outing which benefits Variety – the Children’s Charity, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Los Angeles.

In a related move, Gottlieb named Martin Hubbard; CCM, Chief Operating Officer of Platinum Cinemas; as Regional Vice President Upper Midwest Region (Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota). The post was previously held by Novak.