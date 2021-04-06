NAC Reschedules 2021 Expo to October 27-28 in Dallas

The 2021 edition of the National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) Concession and Hospitality Expo, originally scheduled for July, will now take place on October 27-28 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas.

The annual conference brings together the top food and beverage concession leaders in the recreation and leisure business, including notable representatives from the cinema and live events industries.

The re-imagined two-day event will include general education sessions, a one-day trade show, an awards luncheon, venue breakout sessions, and evening social events. A four-day training class will also be made available at the hotel in the days leading up to the conference.

More specific details on registration, trade-show participation and sponsorships opportunities will be made available on NAC’s website in the coming days.