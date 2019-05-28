National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas Team to Receive Dan Fellman Show ‘E’ Award at ShowEast

Mark Walukevich and Bill LeClair

Mark Walukevich, senior VP of film and event cinema worldwide; Duncan Short, senior VP of operations; and Bill LeClair, senior VP of food and beverage at National Amusements, will receive this year’s “Dan Fellman Show ‘E’ Award” at ShowEast. The three individuals will accept the honor during the Final Night Awards Ceremony hosted by The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday, October 17 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The Dan Fellman Show ‘E’ Award, formerly known as the Show ‘E’ award, was renamed in 2015 to honor longtime Warner Bros. distribution chief Dan Fellman and to celebrate his impressive 38-year career.Each year the award is presented to an industry member or company in honor of their achievements, dedication, and longevity in the industry.

“We are extremely honored to present National Amusements with this award at ShowEast this year,” stated Andrew Sunshine, president of the Film Expo Group, which coordinates ShowEast. “For over 80 years, National Amusements has been a leader in the industry led by Mark Walukevich, Duncan Short and Bill LeClair. We congratulate them on this award.”

Walukevich began as an advertising assistant in 1980 with National Amusements before moving into the film booking department. In 1988, he became the company’s head film buyer in the U.K., where he played an integral part of the Showcase brand international expansion. He spearheaded negotiations to eliminate the practice of barring, thus opening up the market for continued expansion of the multiplex concept. In that same year, Walukevich was promoted to VP of international film. He continued to lead the company’s international expansion in Chile, Argentina, Russia, and Brazil. He was promoted to senior VP of international film in 2012. Most recently, his title was changed to highlight his ever-expanding role with National Amusements.

Short joined National Amusements in 1987 as the company’s first international employee. He initially trained at Showcase Cinemas Warwick before returning home to open the company’s first U.K. location in Nottingham in June 1988. Short continued to oversee international operations from the U.K. until 1998, when he transferred to the corporate home office outside of Boston. He was soon promoted to director of operations, international theaters, continuing his involvement in the expansion of the circuit in the U.S. and Russia. Since 2015, Short has overseen the operations of all National Amusements cinemas across the world, uniting the company’s territories under one operational strategy. In 2016, he was promoted to senior VP of operations, continuing to lead all of the company’s theatrical operations.

LeClair’s 39-year history with National Amusements began in 1977, when he joined the company as an usher. In 1989, he joined the operations department as director, overseeing more than 100 indoor theatre locations, drive-ins, and flea markets. In 1997, LeClair was asked to join the rapidly expanding food and beverage team to help develop alternative and luxury dining options, including in-seat dining and alcohol service. Today he oversees the operations of all F&B business in four countries representing more than 925 screens.