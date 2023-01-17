Movie Theaters Nationwide to Celebrate National Popcorn Day on January 19th

Courtesy of The Cinema Foundation

At the movies, every day is popcorn day, but this year, The Cinema Foundation, in partnership with Fandango, has announced that movie theaters across the country will take part in National Popcorn Day on January 19th. Movie theaters comprising more than 34,000 screens have agreed to participate so far, with promotions such as discounted prices, unlimited popcorn refills, free popcorn, or free popcorn with the purchase of a drink.

In a recent Fandango consumer survey of more than 2,500 U.S. moviegoers, 81% said that theater concessions are important to the moviegoing experience and 83% agreed that movie theater popcorn just tastes better than at home. 66% of those surveyed said they typically order large or extra-large sizes of popcorn, while nearly half said they enjoy mixing their popcorn with candy at the movies. The top candies fans like to add to popcorn included M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, Raisinets, Goobers, and Milk Duds.

“Popcorn and movie theaters are practically synonymous,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “National Popcorn Day is a long-standing event, and this year we wanted to make it extra special. Movie theaters across the country are stepping up in a big way with a wide range of special promotions. No matter how you like your popcorn, it tastes better at the movies.”

“We are excited to celebrate National Popcorn Day in partnership with The Cinema Foundation and movie theaters across the country,” said Jerramy Hainline, senior vice president of Fandango ticketing. “Movies are at the heart of what we do at Fandango, and popcorn is at the heart of the moviegoing experience.”

Visit popcornday2023.com or check your local theater for participating offerings.