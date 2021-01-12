Cinemark, Showcase Announce National Popcorn Day Promotions

Courtesy of Cinemark

National Popcorn Day is coming to the U.S. on Jan. 19 – and to celebrate, exhibitors are offering special deals in an attempt to lure moviegoers to the multiplex.

Cinemark, North America’s third-largest theater chain, has announced it will hold a week-long “Cinemark Popcorn Fest” between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24, during which guests will receive $2 off any size popcorn at all Cinemark locations that are currently serving concessions. Additionally, 21 moviegoers will receive free popcorn for a year. To be eligible for the prize, customers must play a game at Cinemark.com/popcorn once a day from Monday, Jan. 18 through Wednesday, Jan. 20.

For those who would rather not venture to the multiplex, Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn (the equivalent of three large popcorns) will be available for $10 at all Cinemark locations.

All Cinemark Popcorn Fest deals come with an extra 20% savings for Cinemark Movie Club members. More information can be found at Cinemark.com/popcorn.

“At Cinemark, one day is simply not enough to celebrate everyone’s favorite moviegoing snack, and we are thrilled to be dedicating an entire week to the warm, buttery treat,” said Cinemark chief marketing officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing in a statement. “It is hard to think of a more epic duo than freshly popped popcorn and the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen. Guests can devour discounts on popcorn throughout the entire week and will savor the chance to win free popcorn for the whole year, only at Cinemark.”

Also getting in on the action is Showcase Cinemas, which will offer one free small popcorn to ticket holders and private screening attendees at all of its open locations in Massachusetts, New York State, Ohio and Rhode Island on Tuesday, Jan. 19. On that day, the chain will additionally offer a limited-edition Wonder Woman 1984 170 oz souvenir tub for just $5.

“We know many of our customers have missed movie popcorn during the pandemic, that’s why we want to support National Popcorn Day with free freshly-popped, buttery popcorn and the opportunity to watch a movie like Wonder Woman 1984 the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen,” said Showcase vice president of global marketing Mark Malinowski in a release. “National Popcorn Day is one of our favorite holidays at Showcase Cinemas, and with this year coinciding with Bargain Tuesday, it’s an opportunity to get out, off the sofa and enjoy a fun, safe and affordable day at the movies.”