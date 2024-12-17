NATO Applauds 2024 National Film Registry Selections

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) today applauded the induction of twenty-five new titles into the National Film Registry, overseen by the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. Created by Congress, the National Film Registry highlights America’s movie heritage, and the need to preserve film for future generations.

The new selections date back nearly 130 years and include a diverse group of films, filmmakers and Hollywood landmarks. The selections span from a silent film created to entice audiences at the dawn of cinema in 1895 to the newest selected film from 2010, a drama about social media. Popular Hollywood releases selected this year include the first Star Trek film added to the registry with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan from 1982, as well as Eddie Murphy’s first feature film on the registry, Beverly Hills Cop.

The public submitted nominations of more than 6,700 titles for consideration this year. Several selected titles this year received strong public support, including: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, No Country for Old Men, The Social Network, and Dirty Dancing. The selections bring the number of titles in the registry to 900. Some films are among the 2 million moving image collection items held in the Library of Congress. The National Association of Theatre Owners is represented on the Library’s National Film Preservation Board by Joseph Masher, NATO Board Member and CEO of Scene One Entertainment, and Michael O’Leary, NATO President & CEO.



“Movie theatres are among the few places left that allow people to share a common yet unique experience,” says Masher. “Cinemas reinforce those memorable communal experiences when many of us are looking for ways to build bridges and connect. We are excited to support the Library of Congress in their passionate work, and their selections for this year’s list, which highlights audience favorites and breakthrough titles that need to be revived on the big screen.”

“For more than a century, Americans of all ages have been flocking to theatres to experience the magic of a great movie on the big screen. This list honors that legacy and is more than just a celebration of movies as an art form, it’s a recognition of an industry united in telling stories and connecting audiences for generations to come,” says O’Leary. “On behalf of theatre owners everywhere, we applaud the work of the Library of Congress and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden for her leadership in film preservation and recognizing the power of cinema in this year’s selections for the National Film Registry.”

The public submitted 6,744 titles for consideration this year. The public can submit nominations throughout the year on the Library’s web site. Nominations for next year will be accepted until August 15th, 2025. Cast your vote at loc.gov/film.

Films Selected for the 2024 National Film Registry (chronological order):