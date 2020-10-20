NATO Hails the Inclusion of Movie Theaters in “Save Our Stages” Relief Legislation

Image courtesy of NATO

Following the National Association of Theatre Owners’ renewed call that Congress pass relief for cinemas of all sizes across the United States, the organization has issued a following statement regarding Senators Schumer, Cardin, and Shaheen’s activities in support of theaters by including them in the “Save Our Stages” initiative.

Through their #SaveYourCinema campaign, NATO urges moviegoers to contact their Congressmen and urge them to come to the defense of theaters, which are “the beating hearts of the communities they serve,” says NATO Director of Government Relations Esther Baruh. “They drive local economies and boost neighborhood businesses. But without more help from Congress, we fear for the future of the industry.”

Writes NATO in their 10/20 statement: