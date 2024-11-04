NBC Sports and IMAX Partner on First-Ever Live College Football Game in IMAX

Courtesy of IMAX

NBC Sports and IMAX are partnering to bring an anticipated college sports event live to select IMAX locations nationwide: the 2024 edition of the annual Penn State ‘White Out’ game. This Saturday, November 9th, the matchup between the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies will mark the first-ever college football game presented live in IMAX. The Big Ten showdown will also stream exclusively on Peacock at 8pm ET.



With more than 105,000 fans expected to be decked out in white and packing the stadium in University Park, PA, the ‘White Out’ game is an annual tradition. Fans can experience the atmosphere of the game on IMAX screens. IMAX is expanding and diversifying its content portfolio, broadening the scope of the IMAX Experience beyond Hollywood films. The White Out continues NBC Sports and IMAX’s growing partnership on live events and experiences. Earlier this year, NBC Sports and IMAX teamed up to stream the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony to over 100 IMAX locations nationwide — the first time this global event was ever broadcast live in IMAX.



EverPass Media, a media platform distributing premium live sports and entertainment content to commercial businesses, holds the exclusive rights to distribute Peacock’s exclusive sports content to commercial establishments across the United States via Peacock Sports Pass and will distribute Peacock’s coverage to IMAX theaters.

For more details and participating locations, visit www.IMAX.com/whiteout.