NEC Display Solutions Announces Expansion of ProAssist Projector Software

CHICAGO – Aug. 11, 2020 – NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial display and projector solutions, today announced an expansion of features, capabilities, and availability of the ProAssistTM projector software solution.

Expanding the number of projectors that its software is compatible with, ProAssist can now provide projection perfection to the NEC NP-PA803UL / NP-PA703UL (Firmware version 1.12 or later), NP-PA804UL / NP-PA1004UL, NP-PX803UL (Firmware version 1.11 or later), NP-PX1004UL (Firmware version 1.07 or later), and the NP-PX1005QL / NP-PH2601QL / NP-PH3501QL.

ProAssist is professional-grade, easy to use adjustment and control solution for brilliant and coordinated projection from multiple installation projectors. Whether the illuminist is using stacking, edge blending, or projection mapping techniques, ProAssist ensures uniformity across the entire image. Installers can use ProAssist from a computer or tablet via a network to fine-tune each projector to correct any misalignments, saving them from making time-consuming, manual adjustments to individual projectors.

ProAssist makes image correction effortless, and allows for the adjustment of image quality using all picture controls like brightness, contrast, white balance, and more. ProAssist also offers lens functionality for the image’s focus, to zoom or shift as needed. It also allows users to turn the projectors on/off, switch inputs, and alter anything typically available from the menu, without displaying the menu on the projected image and distracting the audience. These adjustments can also be made off-site and remotely.

“We created ProAssist specifically with professional installation experts in mind, giving them an easier way to control and adjust their projectors and create stunning multi-projector images and scenes,” said Rich McPherson, senior product manager at NEC Display. “With this dynamic solution, the sky is the limit for how it can be used and what it can create, and we’re ecstatic to be able to enable professionals in that way.”

ProAssist is ideal for customers that want to make an impression with their image or content on a large screen in a classroom, meeting room, auditorium or other large space. With its highly efficient control software, ProAssist is perfect for applications in digital signage, leisure and entertainment, higher education, rental and staging, artistic expressions, and museums.