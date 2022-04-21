NEON Re-teams with National Geographic Documentary Films On Sara Dosa’s Sundance Film Fire of Love

Image courtesy of NEON

NEON will partner with National Geographic Documentary Films to release director Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love. National Geographic Documentary Films acquired the worldwide rights following its Sundance debut earlier this year, where the film was awarded the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award.

The Miranda July narrated film explores the passionate lives and work of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft through rare archival footage. Dosa is an Indie Spirit Award-nominated director and Peabody award-winning producer known for works including The Seer and the Unseen and directorial debut The Last Season.

NEON plans a theatrical release this summer, which will precede a streaming release on Disney+ later this year. This partnership follows NEON and National Geographic’s release of Matthew Heineman’s Covid doc The First Wave in 2021.

In addition to its partnership with National Geographic Documentary Films on The First Wave, NEON’s recent releases in the documentary space include the Academy Award-nominated Danish documentary Flee from director Jonas Poher Rasmussen; Jamila Wignot’s Ailey, chronicling the life of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey; and Totally Under Control, a deep-dive into the U.S. government’s response in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next month at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, NEON will unveil David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Viggo Mortensen; and Brett Morgen’s experiential, genre-defying film chronicling the career of David Bowie, Moonage Daydream.



Fire of Love is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production and features an original score by Nicolas Godin, of the band Air, and is edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput.