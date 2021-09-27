New Largest IMAX Screen Set to Open in Germany on September 30

An image of the new IMAX theater at the Traumpalast Multiplex in Germany. Courtesy: IMAX.

The largest IMAX screen on earth will open Thursday at the Traumpalast Multiplex in Leonberg, Germany, measuring 69 feet high and 125 feet wide.

The 574-seat auditorium will premiere with the new James Bond film No Time to Die, the first entry in the franchise featuring sequences shot with IMAX cameras — about 40 minutes’ worth.

This particular IMAX screen weighs more than 500 pounds, and had to be installed by a specially designed robotic arm. It marks the eighth IMAX theater in Germany.

“The IMAX at Traumpalast redefines the ‘big screen’,” IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a press release. “With Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, we’ve created an unforgettable moviegoing experience where fans can truly immersive themselves in the world’s biggest blockbusters on the world’s largest screen. As we continue to grow in Germany and open new iconic locations around the world, the IMAX at Traumpalast will become an exciting flagship location at a critical time for fans seeking premium, differentiated experiences.”