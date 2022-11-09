New Mexico’s Historic Totah Theater Installs Severtson Screen

Courtesy of Severtson Screens

Severtson Screens announced today that CES+, an audio/visual integrator for cinema equipment, software, and technology solutions, has installed a 28ft. x 15.2ft. Severtson Giant Electric projection screen as part of a recently completed renovation of the historic Totah Theater in Farmington, New Mexico. During the renovation, CES+ also installed a Barco Series 4 laser projector, Dolby IMS-3000 server, and a JBL 7.1 passive audio system. The auditorium is also fully equipped with Dolby hearing impaired devices.

The Totah Theater opened in 1949 and was used as a movie theater until 1982. Since then, it has gone through several conversions and has been primarily used as a performance hall. In 2020, San Juan County acquired and renovated the facility in partnership with the City of Farmington to create a ‘Center of Film’ for the region. The facility will now be used for film screenings and live entertainment events and will serve as the base of operations for Totah Studios, a joint venture between the San Juan County and the City of Farmington. Given the building’s historical significance, the structure is also being preserved.

“We are excited to partner with CES+ for this installation as the Totah Theater is a historic and unique venue,” said Aaron White, the home theater & pro AV sales lead at Severtson Corp. “Our Giant Electric projection screen is the ideal choice to Totah’s auditorium since it can be lowered and retracted at the push of a button, opening up the stage space for other performances and opportunities when not in use.”

“This is not an everyday theater as it plays a vital role to the community and its history, and so Severtson’s Giant Electric projection screen was the perfect solution for the unique needs of the venue,” said Alex Younger, CES+ chief executive officer. “We are proud to be a part of its renovation, installing state-of-the-art AV systems throughout. Severtson is the ideal partner as they provide both the ideal product and customer service we always seek.”

“The Totah Theater holds many fond memories for the community of nights at the movies with family and is a wonderful centerpiece to the newly revitalized downtown district, ‘The Heart of Farmington’,” said Warren Unsicker, the director of economic development for the city of Farmington.