New Trailer: Amazon MGM Studios Announces Theatrical Release for Holiday Comedy RED ONE

Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios’ holiday comedy Red One has been set for an ‘only in theaters’ release on November 15th. According to the synopsis, when Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan, who previously helmed such films as 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($404.5M domestic and $962.5M global) and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level ($320.3M domestic and $801.6M global). The cast also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, and Nick Kroll.