New Trailer: Lionsgate Heads Back to the Continental in FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate has revealed the first trailer for the long awaited Ana de Armas-starring John Wick spin-off, which focuses on Eve Macarro, aka The Ballerina. Based on characters by Derek Kolstad, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, is written by Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 4, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and directed by Len Wiseman of Underworld franchise fame. To date, the John Wick franchise has generated $493.2M domestic and over $1 billion global.

According to the synopsis, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Lionsgate presents the Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production starring Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.