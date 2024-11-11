New Trailer: Ethan Hunt Returns in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Paramount announced the title with the release of the first teaser for the upcoming film. Interestingly, as seen in the trailer, Tom Cruise wears the same wardrobe as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning that we wore when performing the epic stunt for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is only in theaters on May 23, 2025.



2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had a domestic opening of $54.6M, a domestic total of $172.1M and a global total of $570.6M. The franchise has thus far generated $1.32 billion domestic and $4.14 billion globally.