New Trailers: Barbie, Oppenheimer, Book Club: The Next Chapter, and More

In her first feature as director since 2019’s Little Women ($108.1M domestic/ $218.8M global), Greta Gerwig tackles the first big screen live-action story based on Mattel’s global fashion doll franchise Barbie. Largely an homage to Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, the trailer also includes a brief look at Barbie’s colorful world. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (July 21st, 2023).

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot thriller that tells the story of a man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer. The star-studded cast also includes Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the film lands in theaters July 21st, 2023. Nolan’s most recent films include 2020’s Tenet ($58.5M domestic/$365.2M global), 2017’s Dunkirk ($189.7M domestic/$527M global), and 2014’s Interstellar ($188M domestic/$773.8M global).

In the 2018 film Book Club ($68.5M domestic/ $104.4M global), four lifelong friends lives are forever changed when their monthly book club reads 50 Shades of Grey. Book Club: The Next Chapter sees the four friends taking their book club to Italy for the girls trip they’ve always wanted. When things go off the rails, secrets are revealed that turn their relaxing vacation into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure (May 12th, 2023).

The second franchise entry under Paramount Pictures, Scream VI sees Ghostface follow the four survivors of the previous chapter to New York City, where ‘no one hears you scream’. Courteney Cox returns as legacy character Gale Weathers, alongside more recent Scream franchise alumns Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Hayden Panettiere. Thus far, the franchise has scared up over $413.3M domestic and $744.5M global (March 10th, 2023).

Zach Braff’s A Good Person marks his first feature as director since 2017’s Going in Style ($45M domestic/$84.9M global) and his first as writer/director since 2014’s Wish I Was Here ($3.5M domestic/$5.6M global). In Braff’s new film, Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is unexpectedly brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the young woman who was involved in the tragedy that took the life of Daniel’s daughter (March 24th, 2023).

Writer/director Kelly Reichardt re-teams for the forth time with actress Michelle Williams in Showing Up. A sculptor (Williams) prepares to open a new show while also balancing the daily dramas of family and friends. The pair’s previous collaborations include Wendy and Lucy ($865K domestic/$1.1M global), Meek’s Cutoff ($977K domestic/$1.2M global), and Certain Women ($1M domestic/$1.5M global). The A24 film hits theaters in 2023.



